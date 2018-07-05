El secretario técnico del FC Barcelona, Eric Abidal, ha hecho pública una fotografía en la que se le ve a él y a su primo Gerard ingresados en el hospital cuando se produjo el trasplante de hígado, una acción pensada para "pedir respeto" y defender la "honorabilidad" de su primo.
"Con la publicación de esta imagen quiero pedir respeto hacia mi primo Gerard y defender su honorabilidad. Denuncio públicamente la actitud de algunos medios que siguen poniendo en duda la legalidad de una intervención que me salvó la vida. ¡Basta ya! Pido respeto para todos los que hemos pasado o están pasando por una situación similar", solicitó Abidal en su perfil de Instagram (@abi22ericabidal).
El exjugador del Barcelona ha difundido esta imagen un día después de que El Confidencial informara de la presunta obtención ilegal del hígado que le fue trasplantado por parte del entonces presidente del club, Sandro Rosell. El magistrado del Juzgado de Instrucción 28 de Barcelona ya aclaró el mismo día que a principios de año la investigación fue archivada.
Por su parte, tanto el jugador, como el club y el Hospital Clínic de Barcelona, donde se efectuó el trasplante, salieron al paso desmintiendo cualquier ilegalidad, mientras que la Organización Nacional de Trasplantes (ONT) dijo no tener indicios de actividad delictiva, pero ha iniciado una investigación para aclarar lo sucedido.
