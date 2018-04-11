'El País', obligado a publicar otra vez la rectificación sobre las cuentas de Roures que falseó

El Juzgado de Primera Instancia nº 28 de Barcelona ha ordenado al El País a volver a publicar la rectificación sobre la información Roures posee 250 millones en 150 cuentas, un tercio en paraísos fiscales solicitada por Mediapro, que considera que el rotativo madrileño "publicó la pretendida rectificación sin respetar lo establecido por la ley y lo dictaminado por la Audiencia Provincial de Barcelona".
Según la sentencia, explica Mediapro en un comunicado, el texto publicado el pasado 28 de diciembre no cumple lo ordenado puesto que “la relevancia que se ha pretendido dar a en la rectificación a la noticia rectificada no es la misma que se le pretendió dar en la publicación de 10/12/2014, donde los titulares eran contundentes y claros sobre a quien se referían, con utilización de letras más llamativas, y para mayor relevancia publicado en tirada de domingo”.
Además de la demanda de rectificación (por la que el periódico fue condenado al pago de las costas judiciales), Mediapro, Jaume Roures y Tatxo Benet interpusieron contra El País una querella criminal por injurias, calumnias y aportación en juicio de documento falso, que se encuentra todavía en curso.
La nueva sentencia realiza un análisis detallado de la rectificación publicada por el diario de Prisa el 28 de diciembre. En los tres años siguientes a la publicación del artículo, se había negado, pero una sentencia condenatoria de la Audiencia Provincial de Barcelona lo obligó a hacerlo. Sin embargo, ésta salió menos destacada que la noticia original, por lo que la rectificación obtuvo menos relevancia, un aspecto que recoge el fallo.
De ahí que El País tenga que publicar una nueva rectificación en domingo. Mediapro ha solicitado que se produzca en un plazo no superior a siete días. En caso contrario, ha solicitado la imposición de una multa coercitiva de 6.000 euros mensuales.
