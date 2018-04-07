Público
Alemania Atropello múltiple en el centro turístico de la ciudad alemana de Münster

Hay, al menos, tres personas muertas y otras 30 heridas. El autor del atropello se suicidó con un disparo tras el atropello.

Atropello en Münster. Primeros auxilios llegan al lugar / AFP

Una furgoneta ha arrollado a un grupo de personas en la ciudad alemana de Münster, en el noroeste del país, causando varios muertos y heridos, según informó hoy la policía del estado federado de Renania del Norte Westfalia.

Según fuente policiales el atropello ha dejado, al menos tres muertos y unos 30 heridos.

Según el diario alemán 'Der Spiegel', la Policía cree que se trata de un atentado terrorista y que el responsable del atropello, como apuntaban las fuentes de Reuters,se suicidó de un disparo tras el atropello.

"Hay muertos y heridos. Por favor eviten el lugar", señaló la policía a través de su cuenta de Twitter, donde pidió a los vecinos y visitantes que no se acercaran al centro de la ciudad.

Según la Policía, el responsable del atropello empleó una furgoneta para arrollar a los transeúntes y comensales en las inmediaciones del restaurante Kiepenkerl, un lugar popular entre los locales y turistas en el centro del casco antiguo de la ciudad de 310.000 habitantes en el estado de Renania del Norte-Westfalia.

La policía, que ha desplegado un gran operativo y ha acordonado la zona, pidió que se despeje el área para facilitar el trabajo de los servicios de rescate.

Las autoridades han solicitado también a través de las redes sociales que se eviten especulaciones y rumores para facilitar el trabajo policial




