EEUU meterá a 1.600 inmigrantes en cárceles por falta de espacio en los centros de detención

El Gobierno de Estados Unido transferirá a cerca de 1.600 inmigrantes sin papeles a cárceles federales por falta de espacio en los centros de detención para inmigrantes, informaron las autoridades migratorias norteamericanas.
El Servicio de Inmigración y Aduanas de EEUU (ICE) señaló este jueves que el "actual incremento de cruces fronterizos ilegales y la implementación de la política de tolerancia cero del Departamento de Justicia" han sido las causantes de la falta de espacio.
"El ICE está trabajando para satisfacer la demanda adicional de espacio de detención para inmigrantes", explicó una portavoz del organismo, Danielle Bennett, en un comunicado publicado en medios locales.
Bennett dijo que la reclusión de migrantes en cárceles federales se prevé "temporal", hasta que el ICE amplíe su capacidad con la apertura de nuevos centros de detención o hasta que disminuya la ola de cruces fronterizos.
Mil inmigrantes serán transferidos a una cárcel en Los Ángeles (California), mientras que al resto los repartirán en prisiones de Texas, Oregón, estado de Washington y Arizona.
Estos detenidos se enfrentan a una posible deportación, aunque todavía están a la espera de presentar sus casos ante jueces de inmigración.
52.000 inmigrantes detenidos en mayo
Estados Unidos detuvo en mayo a más de 50.000 indocumentados que cruzaron la frontera sur con México por tercer mes consecutivo, la cifra más alta desde que la llegada de Donald Trump a la Casa Blanca redujese drásticamente las llegadas.
Los cerca de 52.000 detenidos en mayo prácticamente triplicaron el número de los arrestados en el mismo mes del año anterior.
El Gobierno de Trump, además, se ha conjurado para poner fin a la práctica del "catch and release" (atrapar y liberar), que consiste en dejar en libertad a los indocumentados detenidos tras cruzar la frontera.
Esa práctica permite a los agentes fronterizos liberar a los inmigrantes que atrapan con la idea de que, si no suponen un peligro para la seguridad de EEUU, pueden permanecer en libertad mientras esperan a un juicio migratorio que examine su deportación.
