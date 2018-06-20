Público
Facebook Activistas echan a gritos de un restaurante mexicano a la responsable de 'las jaulas con niños' de Trump

Kirstjen Nielsen, estandarte de la política migratoria de "tolerancia cero", asegura que el Gobierno estadounidense "no va a pedir perdón" por separar a los menores de sus padres.

La secretaria de Seguridad Nacional de Estados Unidos, Kirstjen Nielsen, habla sobre la separación de familias en EEUU durante una conferencia de prensa. EFE/Michael Reynolds/Archivo

La secretaria de Seguridad Nacional de EEUU, Kirstjen Nielsen, aseguró este lunes que la Administración Trump "no va a pedir perdón" por separar a los niños de sus padres, mientras medio planeta se muestra horrorizado por las duras imágenes y testimonios de los menores que han sido encarcelados en jaulas en la localidad de McAllen (Texas).

Es por eso que, un grupo de activistas de Metro DC Democratic Socialists of America interrumpió este martes la cena de Nielsen en un restaurante mexicano al grito de "¡vergüenza!". "Si los niños no comen en paz, tú no comes en paz", señalaron otros manifestantes, según se puede ver en un vídeo compartido en Facebook por el colectivo.

La secretaria, estandarte de la política de "tolerancia cero" del presidente de EEUU, no levantó la mirada de su plato. Al mismo tiempo, los activistas le recriminaron que acudiera precisamente a un restaurante mexicano. "¿Oyes a los bebés llorar?", le preguntaron.

Nielsen abandonó definitivamente el lugar y se fue en un coche oficial, según un tuitero.

