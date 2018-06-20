La secretaria de Seguridad Nacional de EEUU, Kirstjen Nielsen, aseguró este lunes que la Administración Trump "no va a pedir perdón" por separar a los niños de sus padres, mientras medio planeta se muestra horrorizado por las duras imágenes y testimonios de los menores que han sido encarcelados en jaulas en la localidad de McAllen (Texas).
Es por eso que, un grupo de activistas de Metro DC Democratic Socialists of America interrumpió este martes la cena de Nielsen en un restaurante mexicano al grito de "¡vergüenza!". "Si los niños no comen en paz, tú no comes en paz", señalaron otros manifestantes, según se puede ver en un vídeo compartido en Facebook por el colectivo.
La secretaria, estandarte de la política de "tolerancia cero" del presidente de EEUU, no levantó la mirada de su plato. Al mismo tiempo, los activistas le recriminaron que acudiera precisamente a un restaurante mexicano. "¿Oyes a los bebés llorar?", le preguntaron.
Nielsen abandonó definitivamente el lugar y se fue en un coche oficial, según un tuitero.
DHS Secretary Nielsen just got driven out of a Mexican restaurant here on 14th Street by activists. DSA, I believe. pic.twitter.com/lTKutryXBO— Osita Nwanevu (@OsitaNwanevu) 20 de junio de 2018
