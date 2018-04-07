Investigan a un hombre japonés por mantener enjaulado 20 años a su hijo

La Policía nipona está investigando a un hombre que supuestamente ha mantenido a su hijo, que padece una enfermedad mental, enjaulado durante más de 20 años, según informó hoy la agencia Kyodo.
Aparentemente, el hombre, de unos 70 años, ha confesado que ha mantenido a su hijo, mayor de 40, en una jaula de madera desde que tenía unos 16 alegando que tenía un comportamiento violento, según han explicado fuentes de la investigación a Kyodo.
La jaula se encontraba en un prefabricado junto a la vivienda del hombre en la localidad de Sanda, prefectura de Hyodo (oeste de Japón).
La Policía, que ha comprobado que el hijo se encuentra en buen estado de salud pese al pequeño tamaño de la jaula (1 metro de altura y de 0,9 por 1,8 metros), espera acusar al hombre de confinamiento ilegal.
Al parecer el hombre reveló que mantenía encerrado a su hijo y que le permitía bañarse cada varios días a un funcionario del ayuntamiento de Sanda que visitó su casa el pasado enero.
El pasado diciembre, la Policía nipona ya detuvo a una pareja de Osaka (oeste de Japón) tras descubrirse el cuerpo de su hija fallecida, de 33 años, a la que al parecer habían mantenido encerrada en un cuarto diminuto durante 15 años.
La autopsia reveló que la mujer, que padecía malnutrición extrema y pesaba solo 19 kilos cuando fue hallado su cadáver, murió por congelación, ya que el cuarto estaba revestido solo con madera y no contaba con ningún sistema de calefacción.
