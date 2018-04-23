Varias decenas de refugiados resultaron heridos anoche en la isla de Lesbos al ser atacados por grupos de extrema derecha durante una protesta para exigir que se aceleren sus procedimientos de asilo, informan los medios locales. Los refugiados, en su mayoría afganos que llevan meses esperando respuesta a su petición de asilo, se habían congregado desde el mediodía en la plaza principal de Mitilene, la capital de Lesbos.
Al caer la tarde, varios centenares de jóvenes de la ultraderecha los empezaron a insultar y los atacaron con piedras y palos. Los jóvenes violentos lanzaron además bengalas y prendieron fuego a contenedores de basura que empujaron hacia la policía que había formado un cerco en torno a los manifestantes.
Los migrantes se negaron a desalojar la plaza, formaron varios corros para protegerse, en cuyo centro colocaron a mujeres y niños, y se cubrieron con mantas mojadas. Los ataques fueron escalando y el centro histórico de la ciudad se convirtió en un campo de batalla, según relataron a los medios personas que presenciaron los altercados.
Finalmente, la policía desalojó esta mañana la plaza por la fuerza y trasladó uno a uno a los refugiados a autocares que los trasladaron al campo de Moria, que alberga a más de 6.000 personas, mas del doble de su capacidad. Durante la última semana los migrantes habían celebrado ya varia protestas y sentadas en el centro, pero todas transcurrieron sin incidentes.
