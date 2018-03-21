Ocho meses de cárcel para la joven palestina acusada de abofetear a un soldado israelí

Ahed Tamimi, la adolescente palestina acusada de abofetear a un soldado israelí, ha llegado a un acuerdo con el fiscal del Ejército israelí por el que se declarará culpable y será condenada a ocho meses de cárcel, según ha informado el diario Haaretz.
Según el diario israelí, en virtud del acuerdo, la adolescente, de 17 años, se declarará culpable de los cuatro cargos de asalto, incluida la bofetada que le propinó a un soldado israelí y cuya grabación la ha hecho mundialmente famosa.
El acuerdo debe ser aprobado ahora por el tribunal militar que la juzga desde el pasado febrero.
Tamimi lleva ya cuatro meses bajo detención administrativa. La adolescente se enfrentaba a doce cargos, entre ellos el de asalto con agravantes.Asimismo, Nur Tamimi, prima de Ahed, será condenada a cinco meses de cárcel por su papel en el incidente, en el que también abofeteó a un militar, mientras que la madre de la adolescente, Nariman Tamimi, ha sido sentenciada también a ocho meses de cárcel.
Ahed Tamimi tendrá que pagar una multa de 5.000 shekels israelíes (cerca de 1.150 euros), mientras que Nariman tendrá que pagar 6.000 shekels (unos 1.400 euros) tras ser declarada culpable de ayudar a su hija, incitación e interrumpir las actividades de los militares.
El tribunal ha determinado además que Nur Tamimi será condenada a otros cinco meses de cárcel en caso de que cometa algún otro delito violento durante los próximos tres años, según ha recogido el diario local Yedioth Ahronoth'.
La joven fue detenida el 18 de diciembre ─momento en el que tenía 16 años─ durante una operación lanzada en Nabi Salé, al noroeste de Ramala, cuatro días después de que golpease a los soldados, en el marco de las protestas convocadas contra la decisión del presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, de reconocer Jerusalén como capital israelí.
El vídeo de los golpes se hizo especialmente popular en Internet y ha convertido a Ahed Tamimi en una suerte de heroína para muchos palestinos defensores de la resistencia. Del lado israelí, el Ejército tuvo que escuchar críticas por la pasividad de los dos soldados agredidos.
