Los primeros resultados en las elecciones de Hungría dan ganador al ultraconservador Viktor Orbán

Los primeros resultados oficiales de las elecciones generales en Hungría otorgan al gobernante partido conservador nacionalista Fidesz, del primer ministro Viktor Orbán, una clara victoria con un 49,5 % de los votos, tras el escrutinio del 65 % de los sufragios, informó hoy la agencia de noticias MTI.
Le sigue el ultraderechista partido Jobbik, con el 20 % de los votos, y la coalición de izquierdas liderada por los socialdemócratas, con un 12%. La participación en estos comicios fue alta, estimada en un 70%, la mayor desde 2002, lo que obligó a retrasar en varias horas el cierre oficial de los colegios para permitir que toda la gente que estaba haciendo cola pudiera depositar su voto.
Otros partidos que superaron el umbral del 5 % de los votos para entrar en el Parlamento serían los ecologistas del LMP con el 6,5 %, así como la izquierdista Coalición Democrática (5,3 %). Los resultados por el momento contradicen los pronósticos de los analistas, que adelantaban mejor resultado para la oposición en el caso de un alto porcentaje de participación.
El sistema electoral húngaro es una mezcla la elección mayoritaria y proporcional de los 199 diputados, por lo que no se sabe aún si el Fidesz ha conseguido su objetivo de una mayoría de dos tercios en la Cámara.
