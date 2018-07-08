Un segundo juez revoca la liberación de Lula da Silva y lo mantiene en prisión

El juez brasileño João Gebran Neto, instructor del caso Lava Jato en un tribunal de segunda instancia, revocó hoy la orden de excarcelación "inmediata" de Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva dictada por otro magistrado y decidió mantener al expresidente brasileño en prisión.
Gebran Neto es uno de los tres jueces que integran la octava sala del Tribunal Regional Federal de la Cuarta Región (TRF-4) de Porto Alegre, corte que condenó a Lula en segunda instancia a doce años y un mes por corrupción pasiva y lavado de dinero.
El magistrado bloqueó la decisión dictada horas antes por el juez federal de guardia Rogerio Favreto, también de segunda instancia, quien este domingo concedió a Lula un "habeas corpus" solicitado por diputados de su formación, el Partido de los Trabajadores (PT).
En un auto, Gebran Neto determinó que la Policía Federal de Paraná, en cuya sede Lula está preso desde abril pasado, se "abstenga de practicar cualquier acto que modifique la decisión colegiada" de la octava sala del TRF-4.
De esa forma, su decisión deja sin efectos la orden de libertad "inmediata" concedida horas antes a Lula por el primer magistrado.
Lula, preso desde el pasado 7 de abril tras ser condenado a doce años y un mes por corrupción pasiva y lavado de dinero, insiste en que presentará su candidatura a las elecciones presidenciales del próximo octubre, a pesar de que se encuentra virtualmente inhabilitado tras ser condenado en segunda instancia, según estipula la ley electoral.
Después de la decisión, el juez federal Sergio Moro, quien condenó a Lula en primera instancia a nueve años y seis meses de prisión, afirmó en un auto que Rogerio Favreto es "absolutamente incompetente" para ordenar la libertad de Lula.
Lula está preso en la sede de la Policía federal de Curitiba, capital del estado de Paraná (sur), acusado de haber recibido un apartamento de la constructora OAS a cambio de ofrecer beneficios con contratos en la petrolera estatal Petrobras.
