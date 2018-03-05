Un exespia ruso ha sido hospitalizado hoy en estado crítico en la ciudad de Salisbury, en el suroeste de Inglaterra, tras intoxicarse por entrar en contacto con una sustancia desconocida, informó la Policía local.
Según la cadena británica BBC, el hombre es Sergei Skripal, un antiguo agente ruso condenado en su país por espiar para el Reino Unido, y fue hallado inconsciente, junto con una mujer de 30 años, en el suelo de un centro comercial de la localidad el pasado domingo.
"Como estamos en una etapa temprana de la investigación, aún no hemos podido determinar si se ha cometido un delito", apuntó la Policía local en un comunicado. A su vez, los médicos informaron de que no han podido identificar aún la sustancia que provocó la intoxicación a Skripal, de 66 años, y a su acompañante.
El hombre, ex coronel en la inteligencia militar rusa, fue condenado a 13 años de prisión en 2006 por pasar secretos de Estado al Reino Unido. Pero en 2010 Skripal fue uno de los cuatro convictos que fueron perdonados y trasladados al Reino Unido, en el marco del que se llamó el mayor intercambio de espías desde la Guerra Fría.
La BBC señaló que el suceso recuerda al del exagente del KGB Alexander Litvinenko, que en el año 2006 murió después de ingerir té contaminado con polonio radiactivo. Una investigación pública que culminó en 2016 concluyó que la muerte de Litvinenko fue un asesinato cometido "probablemente" con la aprobación del presidente ruso, Vladímir Putin.
