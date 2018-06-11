La Comisión Europea abre este martes el plazo de inscripción para participar en el sorteo de un total de 1.300 bonos de viaje para jóvenes españoles de 18 años, los cuales podrán viajar gratis este verano por un máximo de cuatro países europeos y durante un periodo no superior a treinta días, y que forma parte de una iniciativa que pretende llegar a 15.000 jóvenes de toda la UE.
Los jóvenes que deseen conseguir este bono deberán tener 18 años a fecha de 1 de julio de este año, podrán presentar la solicitud en la web del Portal Europeo de la Juventud entre los días 12 y 26 de junio, y el viaje deberá realizarse entre el 9 de julio y el 30 de septiembre.
Los solicitantes deberán participar en un concurso de cinco preguntas sobre el Año Europeo del Patrimonio Cultural y las iniciativas de la UE destinadas a los jóvenes, y tendrán que responder a una pregunta de desempate en el caso de que haya demasiadas solicitudes.
El viaje podrá realizarse solo o en grupos de hasta cinco personas si así se ha indicado en la solicitud, y el bono incluirá únicamente los desplazamientos -principalmente en tren, aunque también en autobús y avión en los casos que sea necesario- mientras que el alojamiento y el resto de gastos correrán a cargo de los seleccionados.
El programa DiscoverEU, que cuenta con un presupuesto de 12 millones de euros, pretende que los candidatos seleccionados puedan descubrir el continente y "entender mejor la diversidad europea" y la riqueza cultural, así como los beneficios de la UE en lo relativo a la libertad de circulación, a la vez que fomenta el sentimiento de pertenencia a Europa.
El reparto de plazas se ha hecho en función de la población de cada Estado miembro con respecto a la población de la UE, lo que en el caso de España representa un 9,09% de los billetes.
