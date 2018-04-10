Casado, 'súperuniversitario y súperpolítico'

A sus 37 años, Pablo Casado no sólo ha desempeñado varios cargos políticos en la última década; también ha sido capaz de simultanearlos con su formación universitaria.
Este martes, en un encuentro informal con la prensa, el actual vicesecretario de Comunicación del PP explicaba que logró su título de máster en Derecho Autonómico y local en el curso 2008-2009.
Sólo ese año, Casado, que presenta un nutrido currículum en distintas universidades españolas y extranjeras, también estaba matriculado en su licenciatura en Administración y Dirección de Empresas.
Además, Casado era diputado en la Asamblea de Madrid, portavoz en dos de sus comisiones -Justicia y Administraciones Públicas y Presupuestos y Hacienda, esta última como adjunto. Por si fuera poco, también era el presidente de Nuevas Generaciones del PP, cargo que mantuvo hasta 2013.
En su comparecencia de este martes, Casado ha afirmado que, cuando cursó este máster, ya contaba con cuatro títulos de postgrado, con apenas 27 años. En su currículum destacan, además de sus dos licenciaturas -primero cursó Derecho-, un Certificado de Estudios Legislativos del Government Affairs Institute -por la Universidad de Georgetown-; un Programa Ejecutivo DGP, de la Escuela de Gobierno John F. Kennedy (Harvard) o un Programa Superior de Gestión Pública -IESE, Universidad de Navarra).
