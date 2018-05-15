La jueza que instruye el caso del máster de Cristina Cifuentes, Carmen Rodríguez-Medel, ha abierto una investigación específica para aclarar cómo obtuvo el mismo máster el vicesecretario de Comunicación del PP, Pablo Casado, quien se matriculó en un curso distinto a la expresidenta.
Así lo asegura eldiario.es, que afirma que la jueza ha ordenado abrir una nueva pieza separada del caso de Cifuentes tras escuchar la declaración del director de este medio de comunicación, Ignacio Escolar.
El pasado 10 de abril, días después de conocerse el caso de Cristina Cifuentes, Pablo Casado presentó la documentación sobre el máster de Derecho Autonómico y Local que realizó en 2008 en la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos, una titulación de 22 asignaturas de las cuales 18 le fueron convalidadas.
Casado explicó que había hecho ese máster como requisito para acceder al doctorado, y mostró varios documentos que justificaban la obtención del título: inscripción, pago fraccionado de la matrícula, solicitud y aceptación de convalidaciones y cuatro trabajos con los que evitó ir a clase para cursar los 20 créditos que le faltaban
