Crida Nacional per la República, la iniciativa promovida por el expresident catalán Carles Puigdemont, ha lanzado hoy un manifiesto en el que hace un llamamiento a la unidad del soberanismo para "constituir un movimiento por la república", que cristalizará en una convención en otoño.
Así lo plantea el manifiesto presentado esta tarde en un acto en un Ateneu Barcelonès a rebosar, convocado por el propio Puigdemont y promovido también por el actual presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, que no ha podido acudir al haberse cancelado el vuelo que tenía previsto tomar hoy desde Alemania, y el presidente del grupo parlamentario de JxCat, Jordi Sànchez, en prisión preventiva.
El manifiesto plantea cinco compromisos, el primero de los cuales es "desplegar una estrategia destinada a convertir Catalunya en un Estado independiente, en forma de república, nacionalmente libre".
Aboga también por constituir un "movimiento soberanista de amplio espectro y transversal", que "cristalice en un instrumento político organizado", con todas aquellas personas que "compartan el objetivo de proclamar la república catalana mediante métodos exclusivamente pacíficos y democráticos".
Los impulsores del manifiesto adquieren el compromiso de "disolver" este instrumento político unitario "una vez alcanzado el objetivo de instauración de la república catalana".
