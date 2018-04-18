Público
Público

ETA anunciará su disolución el primer fin de semana de mayo

En el acto del primer fin de semana de mayo participarán agentes políticos y sociales, y personalidades internacionales

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen del comunicado de ETA en el que declaraba en 2011 'un alto el fuego permanente, general y verificable'. EFE

Imagen del comunicado de ETA en el que declaraba en 2011 "un alto el fuego permanente, general y verificable". EFE

La organización terrorista ETA anunciará su disolución el primer fin de semana de mayo en un acto que se celebrará en el País Vasco francés, según ha informado la televisión pública vasca (EITB).

El pasado día 8, el coordinador general de EH Bildu, Arnaldo Otegi, ya anunció en Bayona (Francia) con motivo del primer aniversario del desarme de ETA, que la organización terrorista daría "nuevos pasos" en las próximas semanas y meses.

En el acto del primer fin de semana de mayo participarán agentes políticos y sociales, y personalidades internacionales.

Los detalles de dicho anuncio se darán a conocer este lunes en una rueda de prensa en la que participarán miembros del Grupo Internacional de Contacto (GIC) del abogado sudafricano Brian Currin, de Bake Bidea y del Foro Social, ha asegurado EITB.

Etiquetas