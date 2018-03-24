La Policía finlandesa ha confirmado este sábado la recepción, esta pasada noche, de una solicitud de España para la extradición del expresidente de la Generalitat, Carles Puigdemont.
"La Oficina Nacional de Investigación informa que España busca la extradición de su ciudadano que de momento se encuentra en Finlandia, la Policía informó a la Fiscalía e inició el intercambio de información con las autoridades españolas", dice la nota.
El superintendente de los servicios de Investigación Criminal de Finlandia, Hannu Kautto, citado por la agencia STT, ha confirmado que "la solicitud de extradición llegó a Finlandia por la noche" y ha añadido que puede que Puigdemont sea detenido y su caso, examinado en la Fiscalía, según la información recogida a su vez por la agencia oficial de noticias rusa, RIA Novosti.
Ante esta noticia, Puigdemont ha anunciado que se presentará ante la Policía finlandesa. Lo ha explicado su abogado, Jaume Alonso Cuevillas, en una entrevista de Catalunya Ràdio. "Puigdemont no ha huido nunca de la justicia española", ha defendido el abogado sobre el expresidente, que estaba en Finlandia porque ha participado durante varios días en conferencias y debates para internacionalizar el proceso soberanista.
Puigdemont llegó el pasado 22 de marzo desde Suecia a Finlandia y planeaba viajar luego a Dinamarca, en un intento de internacionalizar el proceso soberanista, tras pasar varios días en Ginebra participando en debates y conferencias con el mismo objetivo.
El juez Llarena emitió ayer una orden de detención internacional contra el expresident catalán y el resto de políticos que le acompañan: Antoni Comín, Clara Ponsati, Meritxel Serret y Lluís Puig. También dictó orden contra la secretaria general de ERC, Marta Rovira, que no se presentó a su cita en el Tribunal Supremo y huyó a Suiza.
Mientras, no se cursó ninguna orden contra la dirigente de la CUP Anna Gabriel porque, a diferencia de los otros procesados por rebelión y malversación, ella presuntamente cometió un delito de desobediencia.
