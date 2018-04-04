Público
Público

Juan Carlos I La pregunta sobre el rey Juan Carlos y una modelo arrojada al mar que el Senado no ha querido contestar

La Cámara ha vetado la pregunta escrita del senador de EH Bildu Jon Iñarritu a raíz de una noticia en un periódico italiano. En la que se afirmaba que un escolta del rey emérito tiró por la borda a una joven para que no la descubriera la reina Sofía

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El rey emérito Juan Carlos I, a bordo de un barco de regatas.- EFE/ARCHIVPO

El rey emérito Juan Carlos I, a bordo de un barco de regatas.- EFE/ARCHIVPO

El Senado ha vetado una pregunta por escrito que había formulado el senador de EH Bildu Jon Iñarritu por entender que es una cuestión que afecta a la Casa Real, un órgano que escapa al control parlamentario.

En concreto, Iñarritu formuló la pregunta a raíz de una noticia en el diario italiano Ilcorriere Della Sera, en la que relataba una de las numerosas anécdotas que circulan sobre los escarceos del rey emérito Juan Carlos I con sus supuestas amantes. El periódico aseguraba que, en una ocasión, uno de los escoltas del monarca lanzó por la borda de un barco a una joven modelo ante la inminente aparición en escena de la reina Sofía. Según el mismo diario, la joven fue rescatada inmediatamente por los escoltas del rey y así, Juan Carlos de Borbón, pudo ocultar su aventura a su mujer.

Dado que los escoltas del rey son funcionarios públicos asignados, Iñarritu preguntó al Gobierno, entre otras cosas, si algún agente fue expedientado por poner en peligro la vida de una personas.

Sin embargo, la Mesa del Senado vetó por unanimidad la pregunta por "no resultar de la competencia del Gobierno" ya que se refiera a diversas cuestiones que afectan a la Casa Real, lo que no entra dentro del objeto del control parlamentario de la acción del Gobierno".  

Etiquetas