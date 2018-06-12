La Justicia argentina admitió hoy la inclusión de dos nuevas acusaciones en la querella que investiga los crímenes del régimen franquista, de familiares de un hombre fusilado al comienzo de la guerra en el protectorado de Marruecos y por un joven asesinado en 1978.
Según explicaron fuentes judiciales, la Cámara Federal de Casación Penal reconoció el derecho de ambas denuncias a sumarse a la llamada querella argentina, la única en el mundo que investiga los delitos del franquismo, por la conexión entre esos casos y los crímenes ya investigados, más allá del lugar y el tiempo en que fueron cometidos.
El primero de los casos corresponde a José Salmerón Céspedes, un policía que se mantuvo fiel a la República cuando tuvo lugar el alzamiento del bando franquista, y fue torturado y fusilado en Tetuán, que por aquel entonces pertenecía al protectorado español de Marruecos.
Su nieto, Benedicto Salmerón, intentó sumarse a la querella argumentando que pertenecía a los crímenes de lesa humanidad cometidos por el franquismo, que se habrían efectuado en el marco de un plan sistemático, por lo que podían ser juzgados pese a que el asesinato no tuvo lugar en territorio actual español.
También pidió encontrar mediante una exhumación a su abuelo, que cree que está enterrado en el cementerio europeo de Tetuán.
El otro caso rechazado en primera instancia por la jueza María Servini y que ahora ha sido admitido por la Cámara Federal es el de Gustavo Adolfo Muñoz Bustillo, un joven de 16 años al que mató la policía el 11 de septiembre de 1978, durante la transición a la democracia, en medio de unos violentos incidentes que tuvieron lugar en Barcelona.
