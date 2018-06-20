Público
Público

Sánchez se reunirá con Torra el 9 de julio

Inicia este lunes su ronda de entrevistas con los presidentes autonómicos recibiendo al lehendakari Iñigo Urkullu.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, en la entada del Palacio de la Moncloa para recibir al presidente de Ucrania, Petro Poroshenko , en su primer acto oficial tras la toma de posesión de su cargo este sábado. EFE/Ballesteros

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, en la entada del Palacio de la Moncloa . EFE/Ballesteros

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, se reunirá el próximo 9 de julio en el Palacio de La Moncloa con el president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, con el claro propósito de abordar el conflicto de Catalunya y empezar una vía de diálgo con el Gobierno catalán, tal y como se comprometió en el debate de la moción de censura.

En principio, el presidente del Gobierno está dispuesto a abordar 45 de las 46 peticiones que le hizo en su día el ex president Carles Puigdemont a Mariano Rajoy, con la única excepción de la celebración de un referéndum por la independencia.
No obstante, antes de este encuentro oficial, Sánchez y Torra coincidirán este viernes en la ceremonia de inauguración de los XVIII Juegos Mediterráneos, a la que también acudirá el Rey de España.

Torra será el seguno mandatario autonómico con el que se reúna Sánchez, ya que la ronda anunciada por el presidente del Ejecutivo comenzará este mismo lunes con un encuentro, también en el Palacio de la Moncloa, con el lehendari Iñigo Urkullu.

Sanchez intentará completar antes del verano la ronda con los diecisiete presidentes autonómicos para conocer primera mano sus problemas y reividnciaciones. Además, aprovechará los encuentros para consensuar el decreto que devolverá la sanidad a los migrantes, un proceso que se quiere concluir en un plazo de dos meses.

Etiquetas