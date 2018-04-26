Público
Público

Las cloacas de Interior

Vendetta en el PP de Madrid ERC exige que Zoido explique si sigue activa la "cloaca" de Interior en el caso de Cifuentes

El portavoz de Esquerra Republicana en el Congreso, Gabriel Rufián, pide la comparecencia del ministro de Interior para que diga qué medidas se han tomado tras las conclusiones de la comisión de investigación sobre la existencia de una brigada política policial, ya que "no parece ninguna casualidad" que haya aparecido un vídeo oculto durante siete años para obligar a dimitir a la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid. "Todo apunta a que la trama de las cloacas de Interior sigue activa," dice.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Eugenio Pino y José Ángel Fuentes Gago, durante sus comparecencias ante la comisión de investigación del Congreso sobre las cloacas de Interior.

Eugenio Pino, ex Director Adjunto Operativo de la Policía, y José Ángel Fuentes Gago, su jefe de gabinete, durante sus comparecencias ante la comisión de investigación del Congreso sobre las cloacas de Interior, el verano pasado.

Mañana se cumplen siete meses de la aprobación de las conclusiones de la comisión de investigación del Congreso de los Diputados, que consideró probada la existencia de una brigada política en el Ministerio del Interior, desvelada por Público al difundir hace casi dos años las grabaciones secretas en el despacho del entonces ministro Jorge Fernández Díaz; audios en los que se le oía conspirar contra partidos y políticos soberanistas catalanes. ¿Ha hecho algo el Gobierno para corregir esa conducta antidemocrática en su propio seno?

Eso es lo que el portavoz de ERC en el Congreso, Gabriel Rufián, exige que explique el actual ministro del Interior Juan Ignacio Zoido, en vista de la última estocada que ha recibido la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Cristina Cifuentes, forzándola a dimitir: la aparición de un vídeo bochornoso que alguien ha ocultado durante siete años para filtrarlo a un medio afín cuando podía darle la puntilla.

Para Rufián, esa sucia maniobra ilegal –pues la difusión de vídeos que afectan a la intimidad está penada con dos años de prisión– "no parece ninguna casualidad". Más bien al contrario, dice el diputado de Esquerra Republicana, "todo apunta a que el entramado que generó las grabaciones de las que se derivó la constitución de la comisión de investigación de la trama de las denominadas cloacas de Interior sigue activo".

Uso de los recursos de Interior con fines partidistas

Las filtraciones Interesadas en medios afines para blanquear actuaciones judiciales, el uso de los recursos del Ministerio del Interior para fines partidistas y en contra de los mismos ciudadanos que se supone que tienen que proteger "es uno de los ilícitos antidemocráticos más graves y que jamás debería ser perimtido en un denominado Estado de derecho", subraya Rufián.

Por tanto, afirma el diputado, Zoido "tiene la obligación de responder ante la Cámara de Representantes cuáles son las medidas que ha tomado para eliminar de raíz estas prácticas que denunciaban las conclusiones de la Comisión de Investigación" creada a raíz de las exclusivas de Público sobre las cloacas de Interior.

Etiquetas