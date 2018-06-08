El Govern de Pedro Sànchez aixeca el control dels comptes de la Generalitat

La intervenció financera de la Generalitat arriba al seu final. Així ho ha decidit el primer Consell de Ministres de Pedro Sànchez, segons ha anunciat aquest divendres la ministre d'Educació i portaveu, Isabel Celáa, en compareixença després de la reunió de l'Executiu. Una mesura que es pren com a gest "de normalització política", i "amb la confiança que funcionarà bé".
Celáa, que ha anunciat la mesura com de passada, en la quarta pregunta de la premsa relacionada amb Catalunya, ha detallat que el Govern donarà "instruccions" perquè s'atenguin les ordres de pagament de la Generalitat "sense necessitat del segell del Goivern d'Espanya", a diferència del que succeïa des del setembre, quan l'Executiu de Mariano Rajoy va posar el control dels comptes de la Generalitat en mans del ministre Cristóbal Montoro, fins i tot abans de decretar el control absolut de l'administració autonòmica amb el 155.
[Hi haurà ampliació]
