La preocupación de los españoles por la independencia de Cataluña ha caído casi cuatro puntos en un mes, al pasar del 11 por ciento de abril al 7,2 del mes de mayo, mientras que se triplica la inquietud de los ciudadanos por la Administración de Justicia, que ya se sitúa entre los primeros problemas del país.
Según el último barómetro del Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS) del mes de mayo, el paro y la corrupción siguen siendo los dos principales problemas para los españoles y, de hecho, repuntaron un punto cada uno. El trabajo de campo de la encuesta se desarrolló entre los pasados 1 y 10 de mayo, antes de la sentencia sobre el caso Gürtel y la moción de censura contra Mariano Rajoy que ha investido presidente del Gobierno al socialista Pedro Sánchez.
La inquietud por la independencia de Cataluña pierde fuelle pasando del 11 al 7,2 por ciento, aunque hay que tener en cuenta que el sondeo también se realizó antes de que se levantara la aplicación del artículo 155 de la Constitución y de que el presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, nombrara su nuevo Gobierno.
A pesar de no conocerse aún las últimas novedades del caso Gürtel, la preocupación por la corrupción subió del 38,3 por ciento de abril al 39,6 de mayo, en tanto que el paro también aumentó otro punto situándose en el 63,6, mientras que la Administración de Justicia ya es mencionada por el 6,8 por ciento de los encuestados, cuando en abril era el 2,9 por ciento. Después de paro y la corrupción que siguen siendo primer y segundo problema del país, se sitúan "los políticos", mencionados por el 25,4 por ciento, dos puntos menos que en la encuesta anterior.
Le sigue "los problemas de índole económico" que también baja unas décimas, del 21 al 20,6, y en quinto lugar se mantienen las pensiones citadas por el 12,4 por ciento frente al 13,6 de abril. Sanidad en sexto lugar (10,1), calidad del empleo (9,7), los problemas sociales (7,7), la educación (7,4) y la independencia de Cataluña (7,2), que baja del sexto al décimo puesto, completan la lista.
La Administración de Justicia es el problema que más crece este mes, al pasar del 2,9 de abril, al 6,8 de la encuesta de mayo
