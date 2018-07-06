Un hombre mata a su mujer y después se suicida en La Felguera, Asturias

Un hombre, de unos 80 años, ha matado a su mujer en su vivienda del barrio de La Campa, en la Felguera y posteriormente se ha tirado por la ventana, según han informado fuentes de la Policía Nacional.
Los hechos se han conocido tras hallar el cadáver del hombre en el suelo debajo de su vivienda, situada en la calle Juanito Perotti, en el barrio de La Campa, pasadas las 7:00 horas.
Los agentes de la Policía Nacional se encuentran en estos momentos investigando el suceso en el lugar de los hechos, sin que por el momento puedan facilitar mas información al respecto.
Se trata del segundo caso de violencia machista en las últimas horas. Esta madrugada, en Madrid, un hombre ahorcaba con un cable a su expareja. Él tenía una orden de alejamiento en vigor.
(HABRÁ AMPLICACIÓN)
