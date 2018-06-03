Público
Medio ambiente Muere una ballena en Tailandia después de tragarse 80 bolsas de plástico

Antes de morir expulsó, entre vómitos y convulsiones, por la boca cinco bolsas de plástico entre espasmos. Ocho millones de toneladas de basura van a parar todos años a los océanos, denuncian los ecologistas.

Imagen de la ballena muerta por haber tragado 80 bolsas de plástico. | Thailand's Department of Marine and Coastal Resources.

Ochenta bolsas de plástico fueron hallados en el estómago de un ballena piloto que murió en el sur de Tailandia tras vómitos y convulsiones, recoge la prensa local.

El cetáceo fue rescatado tras ser avistado el lunes flotando inerte e incapaz de nadar en el canal de Songhkla pero acabó expirando el viernes por la obstrucción intestinal.

Antes de morir expulsó por la boca cinco bolsas de plástico entre espasmos.

Según informó el departamento de Recursos Costeros y Marinos en su página web, la autopsia reveló que tenía alojadas en el estómago 80 bolsas de plástico, con un peso de ocho kilos.

Parte de las 80 bolsas de plástico que mataron a una ballena en Tailandia | Thailand's Department of Marine and Coastal Resources.

Greenpeace ha denunciado que ocho millones de toneladas de basura van a parar todos años a los océanos.

En el vertido figuran billones de bolsas o fragmentos de plástico que causan también con periodicidad anual la muerte de miles de ejemplares de fauna marina.

