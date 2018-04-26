Público
Público

Ricardo González, el juez que ha votado a favor de la absolución de 'La Manada'

El magistrado ha abogado por la absolución de los cinco jóvenes de los delitos de los que se les acusaba, agresión sexual, contra la intimidad y robo con intimidación.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
'No es abuso, es violación': las protestas en la calle por la sentencia de 'La Manada'. TWITTER/@mananascuatro

Imágenes de las protestas en la calle por la sentencia de 'La Manada'. TWITTER/@mananascuatro

La condena a los cinco jovenes sevillanas conocidos como La Manada a 9 años de cárcel por un delito continuado de abuso sexual cuenta con el voto discrepante de uno de los magistrados, Ricardo González, quien ha abogado por la absolución de los cinco jóvenes de los delitos de los que se les acusaba, agresión sexual, contra la intimidad y robo con intimidación.

El fallo de la Sección Segunda de la Audiencia Provincial de Navarra, contra el que cabe recurso, les condena además de a nueve años de prisión al pago de un tercio de las costas procesales, les impone una orden de alejamiento y prohibición de comunicación con la víctima por 15 años, y les obliga a indemnizarle conjunta y solidariamente con 50.000 euros.

Además a uno de los acusados le condena por un delito leve de hurto, por quedarse con el teléfono móvil de la chica, por lo que deberá pagar una multa de 900 euros.

Etiquetas