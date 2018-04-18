A Juan José Imbroda, presidente de Melilla, no le gusta que los políticos de la Península vaya a su ciudad a criticar sus políticas en relación a los menores extranjeros no acompañados (Mena), pero lo cierto es que la gestión de la ciudad no está siendo la más adecuada, a juzgar por el centro donde son acogidos. El Centro de Menores La Purísima, donde llegan estos chicos que escapan de la pobreza de Marruecos para probar suerte en España, se encuentra desbordado. Si su capacidad es para 175 chavales, a día de hoy acoge a 555.
Así lo ha denunciado la diputada de Podemos Ione Belarra, que visitó las instalaciones el pasado lunes. El líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, publicó un tuit en el que denunciaba la situación de hacinamiento de estos menores.
Ayer @ionebelarra pudo comprobar las pésimas condiciones en las que se encuentra el centro de menores de La Purísima, en Melilla. Acoge a 555 menores cuando tiene capacidad para albergar hasta 175. Urge tomar medidas. pic.twitter.com/xEYT7R0vVx
— Pablo Iglesias (@Pablo_Iglesias_) 17 de abril de 2018
Sin embargo, Imbroda encontró una solución "muy fácil".
Fácil, dígale a la Alcaldesa de Madrid que los acoja. @PPMelilla
— Juan José Imbroda (@imbrodamelilla) 18 de abril de 2018
