Espejo Público, en Antena 3. El periodista de El Mundo Javier Negre trata de ridiculizar al profesor Josep Lluis Alcázar, del IES El Palau de Sant Andreu de la Barca, en el epicentro de la polémica por el caso de los hijos de los guardias civiles.
- Tengo aquí un cartel de una conferencia Apoyo a los procesos revolucionarios en el mundo árabe, donde participa [...] un tal Josep Lluis Alcázar, invitado de los CDR, los Comités de Defensa de la República.
El profesor no tarda en dejarlo en evidencia, como refleja este vídeo difundido en Twitter por @LagerthaTW:
Javier Negre, además de ser un miserable y un maleducado, como periodista da bastante pena. Atención al repaso que le da este profesor de El Palau cuando intenta atacarle criminalizando a los CDR. pic.twitter.com/ibUbcSNtAy
— Lagertha???? (@LagerthaTW) 2 de mayo de 2018
- Entérese bien, porque estos CDR son los Comités de la Defensa de la Revolución de Túnez. Me invitaron para apoyar al pueblo de Túnez contra la dictadura de Ben Alí. Estuve muy orgulloso de estar invitado [...], pero cuando usted ve CDR se descompone...
Nada más que añadir, señoría.
