Argelia asegura el abastecimiento de gas a España y abre la puerta a un incremento de las exportaciones

Teresa Ribera, ministra para la Transición Ecológica y el Reto Demográfico, ha querido personarse en el país norteafricano para estrechar las relaciones bilaterales y confirmar el suministro a cuatro días de que expire el contrato.

Una fotografía tomada el 16 de enero de 2018 en la planta de gas de In Amenas, a 1.300 kilómetros (800 millas) al sureste de Argel. RYAD KRAMDI / AFP

Argel

El suministro de gas natural está asegurado. El compromiso del Gobierno argelino de garantizar el flujo de gas natural a nuestro país es firme y se desarrollará conforme a los términos ya establecidos. Así lo ha asegurado Teresa Ribera, vicepresidenta tercera española y ministra para la Transición Ecológica y el Reto Demográfico.

Tras su viaje a Argelia, Ribera ha aseverado también que en el caso de un eventual aumento de demanda por parte de España, el suministro de gas proveniente de Argelia estará asegurado. "Se ha explicitado la garantía total con respecto a los volúmenes pactados hoy", ha añadido la vicepresidenta. 

En cuatro días expira el contrato para el suministro de gas a través del Gasoducto Magreb-Europa (GME) y el Gobierno ha querido personarse en el país norteafricano para estrechar relaciones bilaterales y confirmar el suministro de gas. El encuentro ha sido satisfactorio y el abastecimiento no sólo está asegurado sino que se deja la puerta abierta a aumentar los volúmenes de exportación en caso de que España pidiera un incremento.

Nueva vía de suministro

Argelia es el proveedor principal de gas natural para España y buena parte del mismo era transportado vía Marruecos, en concreto, a través del gasoducto Magreb-Europa. La ruptura de las relaciones diplomáticas entre Argelia y Marruecos prevé interrumpir el flujo del gasoducto Magreb-Europa, con una capacidad de 13.500 millones de metros cúbicos.

El Gobierno argelino desveló que el suministro se hará a través del gasoducto Medgaz, que une el país norteafricano con España. Una vía de abastecimiento que cuenta con una capacidad anual de 8.000 millones de metros cúbicos y cuya capacidad Argelia prevé ampliar. Una situación que, según los expertos, podría agravar la crisis energética que vive nuestro país.

Si bien el riesgo de que este invierno se produzca un desabastecimiento de gas natural para las familias en España es bajo, cabe esperar –coinciden los expertos– que se produzca una escalada enorme de su precio durante los próximos meses. 

