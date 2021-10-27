Estás leyendo: La ministra Teresa Ribera viaja a Argelia para asegurar el suministro de gas

Público
Público

La ministra Teresa Ribera viaja a Argelia para asegurar el suministro de gas 

El gasoducto Medgaz no puede trasportar los 14 millones de metros cúbicos que necesita el país.

Teresa Ribera, a su llegada a la jornada Diálogo sobre el Futuro de la Ciencia y la Innovación en la Universidad del País Vasco.
Fotografía de archivo. Teresa Ribera en la Universidad del País Vasco. H. Bilbao / Europa Press

madrid

Actualizado:

En plena crisis energética, con la luz superando cada día los 200 euros por kilovatio y el encarecimiento de los combustibles, la vicepresidenta tercera y ministra para la Transición Ecológica, Teresa Ribera, viaja a Argelia para determinar la cantidad de gas que llegará a España tras el cierre del gasoducto Magreb-Europa (GME) este 31 de octubre.

La ruptura de las relaciones entre Marruecos y Argelia impide una renovación del contrato del principal gasoducto que, tras pasar por el país rifeño, abastecía hasta un tercio de la electricidad de España. De esta forma, Argelia mandará el gas a través del otro conducto, el Medgaz, que une directamente la ciudad de Hassi R’mel con Almería.

El Medgaz no podrá abastecer los 14 millones metros cúbicos de gas que necesita España

El problema radica en que actualmente España recibe ocho millones de metros cúbicos a través de Medgaz y seis del conducto GME, sumando un total de catorce millones. Aunque Argelia asegura que no faltará suministro gracias a la ampliación del tubo de Medgaz a diez millones, la realidad es que todavía se necesitarían cuatro millones de metros cúbicos.

No solo España sale dañada de la ruptura de las relaciones diplomáticas entre los países africanos, sino que el cierre de GME revierte económicamente en Marruecos. El final del acuerdo supone al país magrebí la pérdida de la comisión que recibe por dejar pasar el gas por su territorio (entre 50 y 200 millones de euros, según la cantidad que transporte) y  de la estabilidad del precio  del gas gracias a los 800 millones de metros cúbicos que recibe de Argelia.

Más noticias de Economía

Etiquetas

selección público