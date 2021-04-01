Un bulo lleva a miles de personas a ir a vacunarse sin cita en Sevilla

madridActualizado:
Un bulo difundido en las redes sociales ha provocado que unas cuatro mil personas sin cita previa hayan acudido este jueves al punto de vacunación del centro deportivo universitario Sadus del barrio sevillano de los Bermejales, según ha informado la Junta de Andalucía.
El bulo sostenía que quienes se acercaran este Jueves Santo al centro del Sadus podrían ser vacunados aunque no tuvieran cita, con sólo demandarlo.
Eso ha provocado esta mañana una aglomeración de personas en las instalaciones y que se interfiera en el proceso de vacunación normal de las que estaban formalmente citadas, algo que es responsabilidad de los propagadores del bulo, según han señalado la citadas fuentes.
En ese punto de vacunación, que hoy por ser festivo había sido reforzado con personal sanitario que debía estar de descanso, había citadas hoy dos mil personas, en su práctica totalidad mayores de 80 años.
Las fuentes han asegurado que los servicios jurídicos del Servicio Andaluz de Salud (SAS) están elaborando la denuncia contra los propagadores del bulo, para lo cual cuentan con numerosos mensajes de WhatsApp que han aportado muchas de las personas que han acudido esta mañana al punto de vacunación.
Igualmente, los responsables de la Junta han felicitado la labor desempeñada por la Policía Local de Sevilla y el personal de Protección Civil para evitar los riesgos que esta acumulación imprevista de miles de personas ha supuesto.
