El bulo que llevó a la marcha neonazi en San Blas: el presunto autor de la violación no es un migrante no acompañado

Los mandos policiales que acudieron este viernes al Consejo de Seguridad de la Junta de San Blas-Canillejas (Madrid) señalaron que la persona que está siendo investigada por una presunta violación es un menor de nacionalidad española y no un menor migrante no identificado.

Un instante del grupo neonazi donde se observan saludos fascistas y consignas como "Fuerza y honor" durante la manifestación en San Blas.
Los mandos policiales que acudieron este viernes al Consejo de Seguridad de la Junta de San Blas-Canillejas (Madrid) señalaron que la persona que está siendo investigada por una presunta violación es un  menor de nacionalidad española y no un menor migrante no identificado. Este bulo había sido difundido por grupos ultraderechistas que bajo este pretexto se habían concentrado en los últimos frente al domicilio donde residen varios menores migrantes tutelados. 

La información ha sido desvelada por La Marea y ha sido corroborada por la concejal del distrito de Más Madrid Marta Gómez, la portavoz de los socialistas Naroa Ocaña y también por el concejal-presidente del distrito, Martín Casariego, de Ciudadanos. 

"Desde la Policía repitieron varias veces que los menores no tenían nada que ver, que el sospechoso era otro menor de nacionalidad española al que estaban investigando y que ya estaba a disposición judicial", señaló a La Marea la concejala Marta Gómez. 

La portavoz de la formación Más Madrid también señala que, siempre según la versión policial, los menores residentes en este piso que han sido objeto de protestas por parte de grupúsculos de extrema derecha no habían sido detenidos ni identificados en relación con ningún otro incidente en el barrio, salvo en el incidente que tuvo lugar la noche que precedió a la protesta neonazi, en la que dos conocidos ultras resultaron heridos y hospitalizados. 

