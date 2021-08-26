La Comisión Europea ofrece asistencia para resolver conflicto entre Marruecos y Argelia

MADRIDActualizado:
La Comisión Europea (CE) ofreció este jueves su asistencia a Argelia y Marruecos para que logren superar el conflicto diplomático surgido después Argel haya anunciado la ruptura de relaciones con Rabat, su vecino y rival por la influencia en el norte de África.
"La Unión Europea siempre está lista para apoyar y asistir a sus socios, si se le pide, a la hora de lograr una solución en cualquier conflicto", señaló el portavoz comunitario de Exteriores, Peter Stano, al ser preguntado por si la Unión Europea podría adoptar este papel en la crisis diplomática actual.
El portavoz dijo que la UE confía en una solución diplomática rápida y que beneficie a ambos países, que consideró "socios importantes" para el bloque comunitario, así como a sus poblaciones y a la región mediterránea en su conjunto.
"Estamos preparados para apoyar a Argelia y a Marruecos en todos los esfuerzos para encontrar una solución diplomática y duradera a la situación actual", apuntó el portavoz.
El ministro argelino de Asuntos Exteriores, Ramtane Lamamra, anunció este domingo la decisión de su país de romper las relaciones diplomáticas con Marruecos tras escuchar las recomendaciones del Alto Consejo de Seguridad y en respuesta a lo que denominó como actos hostiles de Marruecos.
En particular se refirió al apoyo brindado a lo que su embajador en la ONU llamó el derecho a la autodeterminación del "valiente pueblo de la Cabilia", región de mayoría bereber en el norte de Argelia.
A este argumento sumó la decisión de Marruecos de entablar relaciones diplomáticas con el Estado de Israel a cambio del reconocimiento de la soberanía marroquí sobre los territorios que ocupa desde 1975 en el Sahara Occidental y unas recientes declaraciones del ministro israelí de Asuntos Exteriores, Yair Lapid, durante la histórica visita oficial que realizó el pasado 11 de agosto a Marruecos.
