La CNMV expedienta a Dia y a varios exdirectivos por las cuentas de 2016 y 2017

La Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV) anunció este miércoles la apertura de un expediente sancionador a DIA por haber presentado información financiera con datos inexactos o no veraces en sus cuentas anuales individuales y consolidadas de 2016 y 2017.
Así lo decidió el Comité Ejecutivo de la CNMV en su reunión del 19 de diciembre, que acordó incoar expediente administrativo sancionador por infracción muy grave a la compañía, así como al que era entonces su consejero delegado, Ricardo Currás, y a otros cuatro altos directivos, al igual que a los consejeros que formaban parte de la Comisión de Auditoría y Cumplimiento.
Al mismo tiempo, el Comité Ejecutivo de la CNMV acordó suspender la tramitación del expediente por encontrarse abierto un proceso penal por hechos idénticos o inseparables hasta que haya pronunciamiento firme de la autoridad judicial.
Precisamente este miércoles se ha conocido que la Audiencia Nacional ha citado como investigados al exconsejero delegado Ricardo Currás, a cuatro miembros de su cúpula directiva y al auditor externo KPMG por supuestamente maquillar las cuentas para cobrar el bonus.
El juzgado les ha citado el próximo 28 de enero a testificar por los presuntos delitos de administración desleal y falsedad contable, tras estimar que pudieron engordar los números de 2017 a fin de alcanzar los objetivos y cobrar la retribución variable.
El auto se dirige por petición de la Fiscalía Anticorrupción también a los directores comerciales Luis Martínez Gallardo y Juan Cubillo, el director financiero Antonio Arranz Martín y el auditor de KPMG, que analizó las cuentas de 2017.
La CNMV no ha identificado a quiénes ha abierto el expediente sancionador, paralizado a continuación hasta la resolución del proceso judicial, salvo en el caso del exconsejero delegado y sólo detalla que afecta a otros cuatro altos antiguos directivos y a los consejeros que formaban parte de la Comisión de Auditoría y Cumplimiento.
A finales del 2017, tal y como detalló DIA en su momento a través del Informe de Gobierno Corporativo, integraban dicha comisión Borja de la Cierva Álvarez de Sotomayor, como presidente y consejero independiente; junto al consejero externo Juan María Nin, y los también independientes María Luisa Garaña, Julián Díaz González y Richard Golding.
