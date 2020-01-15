Público
Público

La CNMV expedienta a Dia y a varios exdirectivos por las cuentas de 2016 y 2017

La regulador de la Bolsa no ha identificado a quiénes ha abierto el expediente sancionador, paralizado a continuación hasta la resolución del proceso en la Audiencia Nacional.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Tienda de Dia en Madrid. E.P./Eduardo Parra

Tienda de Dia en Madrid. E.P./Eduardo Parra

La Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV) anunció este miércoles la apertura de un expediente sancionador a DIA por haber presentado información financiera con datos inexactos o no veraces en sus cuentas anuales individuales y consolidadas de 2016 y 2017.

Así lo decidió el Comité Ejecutivo de la CNMV en su reunión del 19 de diciembre, que acordó incoar expediente administrativo sancionador por infracción muy grave a la compañía, así como al que era entonces su consejero delegado, Ricardo Currás, y a otros cuatro altos directivos, al igual que a los consejeros que formaban parte de la Comisión de Auditoría y Cumplimiento.

Al mismo tiempo, el Comité Ejecutivo de la CNMV acordó suspender la tramitación del expediente por encontrarse abierto un proceso penal por hechos idénticos o inseparables hasta que haya pronunciamiento firme de la autoridad judicial.

Precisamente este miércoles se ha conocido que la Audiencia Nacional ha citado como investigados al exconsejero delegado Ricardo Currás, a cuatro miembros de su cúpula directiva y al auditor externo KPMG por supuestamente maquillar las cuentas para cobrar el bonus.

El juzgado les ha citado el próximo 28 de enero a testificar por los presuntos delitos de administración desleal y falsedad contable, tras estimar que pudieron engordar los números de 2017 a fin de alcanzar los objetivos y cobrar la retribución variable.

El auto se dirige por petición de la Fiscalía Anticorrupción también a los directores comerciales Luis Martínez Gallardo y Juan Cubillo, el director financiero Antonio Arranz Martín y el auditor de KPMG, que analizó las cuentas de 2017.

La CNMV no ha identificado a quiénes ha abierto el expediente sancionador, paralizado a continuación hasta la resolución del proceso judicial, salvo en el caso del exconsejero delegado y sólo detalla que afecta a otros cuatro altos antiguos directivos y a los consejeros que formaban parte de la Comisión de Auditoría y Cumplimiento.

A finales del 2017, tal y como detalló DIA en su momento a través del Informe de Gobierno Corporativo, integraban dicha comisión Borja de la Cierva Álvarez de Sotomayor, como presidente y consejero independiente; junto al consejero externo Juan María Nin, y los también independientes María Luisa Garaña, Julián Díaz González y Richard Golding.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad