La primera convocatoria abierta de Pensar Madrid ha tenido lugar este sábado en el Ateneo de Madrid con la meta de "reencontrarse" tras "un tiempo donde el vínculo, la escucha y la cooperación han sido muy difíciles".

Primera jornada en el Ateneo de la iniciativa Pensar Madrid. Pensar Madrid Twitter

Nace este sábado Pensar Madrid, una alternativa para el Madrid de Ayuso, en una jornada destinada a "reencontrarse para pensar el pasado, el presente y el futuro de la ciudad y la comunidad". Han sido en torno a doscientas personas las que se han reunido en el Ateneo de Madrid en esta primera convocatoria abierta.

Los participantes de la misma pretenden un reencuentro de personas procedentes de diferentes experiencias sociales, políticas y culturales, pero bajo un punto de vista colectivo: "las distintas sensibilidades que se oponen al modelo neoliberal impuesto durante décadas y a la reacción conservadora recrudecida en los últimos años".

El tema central de la mañana ha sido la puesta en común de los objetivos que pretenden seguir, exponiendo ciertas prioridades clave como defensa de los
servicios públicos, reducción de la desigualdad, crisis ecológica, feminismo, poder migrante, derechos LGTBI o justicia y cohesión social.

Aquello que más ha resonado durante toda la mañana ha sido la pluralidad, no solo en la organización de los grupos de debate, si no también en relación al contexto personal de cada uno de los integrantes. Pensar Madrid se presenta como un espacio para "reencontrarse" tras "un tiempo donde el vínculo, la escucha y la cooperación han sido muy difíciles".

