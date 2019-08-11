Detenido por desear en Facebook que el policía de Punta Umbría hubiera recibido otra puñalada en la "yugular"

El equipo de Policía Judicial de la Guardia Civil de Ayamonte (Huelva) ha detenido a un usuario de Facebook al que investiga por un presunto delito de odio por unos comentarios en dicha red social contra el subinspector jefe de Policía Local de Punta Umbría (Huelva), Antonio Garrido, apuñalado esta semana en la playa.
Así lo han detallado fuentes de la Guardia Civil. En concreto, el detenido desea en su comentario en la red social que "ojalá le hubiera metido —al policía— en la yugular" el arrestado por protagonizar dicha agresión con un arma blanca el miércoles día 7. Dicho día, el suceso se produjo cuando la Policía Local procedió a requisar en la playa a un vendedor ambulante la mercancía que llevaba consigo.
Así pues, la persona detenida por este crimen de odio critica que los agentes "no dejan mariscar, no dejan vender en la playa" y que llegan "chulos" para intervenir la mercancía, por lo que, a su juicio, "que roben o que vendan droga es a lo que empujan" los policías con estas acciones.
La misma fuente señala que se continúan estudiando otras publicaciones que durante estos días se han venido realizando por varios usuarios de las redes y que sobrepasan el límite de la libertad de expresión, convirtiéndose en delitos de odio, de calumnias o de injurias.
