Euskaltel se expandirá desde el norte de España con la marca Virgin

La nueva enseña coexistirá con las tres ya establecidas del grupo vasco de telecomunicaciones (Euskaltel, Telecable y R), que seguirán prestando servicios líderes en cada una de sus respectivas regiones.

Un logo de Virgin junto a la entrada de su Megatienda en los Campos Elíseos de París. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
MADRID/LONDRES

Actualizado:

AGENCIAS

La operadora vasca de banda ancha Euskaltel ha firmado un acuerdo para utilizar la marca Virgin en su expansión por todo el territorio español, anunciaron el miércoles la propia compañía y su mayor accionista, el fondo de inversión británico Zegona.

Euskaltel firmó en diciembre un nuevo acuerdo mayorista con la francesa Orange por el que ampliará sus fronteras domésticas desde el norte del país, donde seguirá operando con las marcas Euskaltel, Telecable y R.

"Euskaltel ya tiene tres marcas fuertes en el norte de España, y estamos muy emocionados por la oportunidad que Virgin da de llevar a Euskaltel al 85% del mercado español donde no está presente hoy día", dijo en un comunicado el presidente y consejero delegado de Zegona, Eamonn O'Hare.

Así, la nueva enseña coexistirá con las tres ya establecidas por el grupo vasco de telecomunicaciones (Euskaltel, Telecable y R), que seguirán prestando servicios líderes en cada una de sus respectivas regiones. "Euskaltel considera que la combinación de sus sólidas marcas regionales con la marca Virgin, que utilizará a nivel nacional, aportará excelentes oportunidades de crecimiento", según el comunicado.

Otros accionistas significativos de Euskatel son la antigua caja vasca Kutxabank, con una participación del 19,88% y Corporación Financiera Alba, con un 11%, según datos de Refinitiv.

Fundado en 1970, el Grupo Virgin ha desarrollado negocios de gran éxito en sectores como las telecomunicaciones, viajes, transporte, servicios financieros, ocio, entretenimiento y salud. En la actualidad, existen más de 60 negocios diferentes bajo la marca Virgin en 35 países y el grupo cuenta con más de 15 millones de clientes de telecomunicaciones a nivel global.

Sus mercados clave incluyen países como el Reino Unido, Estados Unidos, Francia, Australia y varios países de habla hispana como México, Colombia y Chile.

