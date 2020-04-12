El Gobierno suspende las obras en los edificios en los que haya personas ajenas a la construcción

El Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE) ha publicado este domingo una Orden Ministerial en el que suspenden las obras de intervención en edificios en los que hayan personas ajenas a la construcción para evitar el contacto entre trabajadores y habitantes y reducir así el riesgo de contagio por coronavirus.

La orden explica que "la concentración de personas en edificios" en los que se desarrollan obras en la que "los trabajadores deben compartir determinados espacios comunes con residentes u otros usuarios" implica un "incremento del riesgo de contagio por covid-19". Por ello, el Gobierno, para "garantizar la contención de la pandemia", procede a suspender "la ejecución de determinadas obras".

Sin embargo, la prohibición no afectará a aquellas construcciones o reparaciones de carácter "urgente", tales como instalaciones, averías o tareas de vigilancia del propio inmueble. "Dicha restricción no alcanzará a aquellas obras en las que no se produzca dicha interferencia y las obras a realizar puedan ser sectorizadas o separadas dentro del inmueble al que afecten", determina la orden.