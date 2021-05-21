Estás leyendo: Así se ha hecho eco 'The Guardian' del drama de voluntaria de Cruz Roja Luna Reyes

El tabloide británico analiza el icónico abrazo entre la voluntaria y el migrante que se ha hecho viral. El medio ahonda en el acoso que sufrió la joven voluntaria a través de redes sociales por parte de seguidores de la ultraderecha.

El icónico abrazo entre Luna, una voluntaria de la Cruz Roja, y uno de los 8.000 migrantes que alcanzaron las costas de Ceuta este miércoles, ha traspasado nuestras fronteras. Uno de los medios internacionales en hacerse eco de ese instante para la memoria ha sido el periódico británico The Guardian

En un profuso artículo el tabloide ha tenido a bien analizar las diferentes derivadas de ese momento que se clava en la retina. En concreto, ahonda en el drama de la voluntaria al poco de que su abrazo se hiciera viral: "Puso sus cuentas en privado después de que convertirse en el objetivo de un torrente de abusos por parte de simpatizantes del partido de extrema derecha Vox".

El artículo incide también en la procedencia de esos insultos. Así como en el racismo y la xenofobia que destilaban las misivas que le hacían llegar a Luna, incapaz de hacer frente a semejante vorágine. "Vieron que mi novio era negro y no dejaban de insultarme y de decirme cosas horribles y racistas", recoge el medio británico de unas declaraciones de Luna a RTVE.

Con todo, The Guardian también refleja la reacción mayoritaria que evidenciaron las redes y que consistió en un apoyo masivo a la joven de tan sólo 20 años: "Pronto empezaron a llegar mensajes de cariño, relegando a los insultos y convirtiendo el hashtag #GraciasLuna en tendencia en España". 

Junto a algunas de los mensaje de apoyo recibidos por la voluntaria, The Guardian rescata algunos nombres como el de la portavoz de Más Madrid en el Ayuntamiento de la capital, Rita Maestre, o la de la ministra de Trabajo, Yolanda Díaz. Y a modo de cierre, el artículo toma unas contundentes declaraciones de la voluntaria que dejan sin palabras: "No fuimos entrenados para ver algo así". 

