Investigan una presunta agresión sexual múltiple a una menor en Vitoria

La Fiscalía de Menores investiga una supuesta agresión sexual a una joven de 17 años en Vitoria, en la que habría siete menores implicados.
Un portavoz de la Ertzaintza ha confirmado este sábado que la Policía vasca abrió un investigación por un presunto delito de agresión sexual a una menor ocurrido en Vitoria "en fechas pasadas" y que ha puesto las diligencias a disposición de las Fiscalía de Menores.
Las fuentes oficiales no han dado más datos del suceso, ni tampoco de las personas implicadas en esta supuesta agresión.
El Correo publica este sábado que la supuesta agresión ocurrió hace un mes en una zona verde de la capital alavesa, que la menor tiene 17 años y que de los siete presuntos menores implicados, cinco figuran como investigados de un delito contra la libertad sexual y otros dos ya no están en el expediente abierto porque no han alcanzado los 14 años, la edad legal mínima para ser procesado judicialmente.
Añade que de los cinco investigados, el Juzgado de Menores ha enviado al menos a uno a un centro en régimen semiabierto como medida preventiva y a los otros cuatro les ha impuesto una orden de alejamiento y comunicación con la víctima mientras se resuelva la investigación del caso. Los acusados han defendido su inocencia y alegan que los hechos fueron consentidos.
Fuentes del Ayuntamiento de la capital alavesa han incidido en que los hechos están siendo investigados por la Fiscalía, que habrá que esperar a sus conclusiones, y han asegurado que el consistorio va a actuar "desde la prudencia y discreción, respetando siempre el interés superior de los menores".
