Estás leyendo: Cuatro jóvenes detenidos por agresión sexual a dos chicas de 15 y 16 años

Público
Público

Violencia machista Cuatro jóvenes detenidos por agresión sexual a dos chicas de 15 y 16 años

La investigación se inició después de que un juzgado de Sevilla pidiera que se averiguara la situación de dos chicas de 15 y 16 años que se hallaban en un hospital para ser atendidas como posibles víctimas de una agresión sexual.

Manifestación en protesta por la puesta en libertad bajo fianza de los cinco miembros de la Manada, condenados a nueve años de prisión por un delito de abuso sexual de una joven madrileña. EFE/Archivo
Cuatro jóvenes detenidos por agresión sexual a dos chicas de 15 y 16 años. EFE/Archivo

madrid

efe

Cuatro jóvenes franceses de entre 20 y 25 años han sido detenidos en Sevilla por agredir sexualmente a dos menores de 15 y 16 años, con las que consumieron bebidas alcohólicas y a las que posteriormente invitaron al apartamento en el que se alojaban unos días.

Según ha informado la Policía Nacional, la investigación se inició el pasado lunes después de que un juzgado de Sevilla pidiera que se averiguara la situación de dos chicas de 15 y 16 años que se hallaban en un hospital para ser atendidas como posibles víctimas de una agresión sexual.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público