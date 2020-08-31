Estás leyendo: Detenido en Cádiz un hombre por agresión sexual a jóvenes extranjeras, la mayoría de ellas Erasmus

El presunto acosador es un hombre de 47 años, residente en Cádiz y se le acusa de varios delitos contra la libertad e indemnidad sexual.

EUROPA PRESS

La Policía Nacional ha detenido a un hombre de 47 años y residente en Cádiz como presunto autor de un delito de agresión sexual y cuatro de exhibicionismo.

Supuestamente actuaba en el interior del casco antiguo de la capital gaditana y la mayoría de las víctimas elegidas eran chicas extranjeras, pertenecientes a la comunidad de estudiantes Erasmus. Entre las víctimas también se encuentran cuatro menores extranjeras no acompañadas de origen marroquí, acogidas en un centro de la capital.

Según ha informado la Policía Nacional en un comunicado, la detención tuvo lugar el pasado día 26 de agosto, tras desarrollar por parte de los funcionarios de la UFAM de Cádiz, un dispositivo de vigilancia y localización.

Gracias a los datos aportados por las perjudicadas en sus denuncias, se estableció que el 'modus operandi' empleado consistía en la exhibición o tocamientos en su zona genital, llegando en algunas ocasiones a abordar a las víctimas y realizarles tocamientos, todo ello con ánimo lascivo.

En algunas ocasiones llevaba un perro, al parecer de raza dálmata, mientras cometía los ilícitos penales descritos. Una vez finalizado el atestado policial, el detenido fue puesto a disposición del Juzgado de Instrucción en funciones de guardia.

