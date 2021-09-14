Junts propone que Puigneró, Sànchez, Turull y Nogueras estén en la mesa de diálogo

Barcelona
Le Ejecutiva de Junts ha acordado que el vicepresidente del Govern, Jordi Puigneró; el secretario general de Junts, Jordi Sànchez; el vicepresidente del partido y exconseller, Jordi Turull; y la líder de Junts en el Congreso, Miriam Nogueras, acudan a la mesa de diálogo, una vez el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha confirmado que asistirá.
Así lo han explicado en un comunicado este martes, y ahora el partido trasladará su propuesta de nombres al presidente de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonès.
Está previsto que en el Consell Executiu de este martes se elijan los nombres que acudirán a la mesa de diálogo, que se celebrará este miércoles en Barcelona.
