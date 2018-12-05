Público
Farmacéuticas Un laboratorio dispara sus ingresos al retirar cinco medicamentos contra el cáncer

Los hospitales se ven obligados a comprar los fármacos en el mercado internacional por un precio hasta 30 veces superior.

Aspen Pharmacare ha aumentado sus ingresos retirando cinco medicamentos - Reuters/Jon Nazca

La compañía farmacéutica Aspen Pharmacare retiró hace cuatro años del mercado español cinco fármacos contra el cáncer con un único propósito: multiplicar sus ingresos. Para lograr su objetivo, el laboratorio comenzó a vender estos medicamentos en terceros países fijando un precio que superaba 30 veces el coste inicial, según ha informado El País

Como estos anticancerígenos no tienen otros alternativos, los hospitales se vieron obligados a adquirir los medicamentos por un importe mucho mayor. De esta manera, el laboratorio consiguió multiplicar sus ingresos con respecto a 2014.

El año más complicado fue 2013, cuando Aspen Pharmacare quería pidió fijar en España precios que multiplicaran por 40 los precios originales. Como la Agencia Española de Medicamentos y Productos Sanitarios (Aemps) se negó a pagar una mayor cantidad, el laboratorio dejó de vender sus productos en las farmacias y comenzaron a ser proporcionados por los servicios de hematología de los centros hospitalarios. 

La Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y de la Competencia (CNMC) dijo el año pasado que Aspen realizaba "prácticas abusivas"

En España los centros hospitalarios pagan un total de 104 euros para el tratamiento de la leucemia linfática crónica, mientras que en en 2014 pagaban 3,37 euros. Es decir, 30 veces más. Para adquirir el busulfano, un fármaco que trata otras leucemias, los hospitales pagan 244,4 euros; 20 veces más que hace cuatro años. 

La Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y de la Competencia (CNMC) dijo el año pasado que Aspen realizaba “prácticas abusivas”. Cuatro meses después el proceso se paralizó porque la Comisión Europea decidió iniciar su propia investigación al detectar prácticas irregulares en otros países. 

