Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces el día informado.

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

Las grandes dudas sobre el viaje de Juan Carlos I una semana después de su huida

Ni la Casa Real ni el Gobierno aclaran las interrogantes que existen en torno a la salida del emérito de España, al tiempo que siguen las conjeturas de distintos medios sobre su destino. La opacidad vuelve a cubrir los asuntos relacionados con la Familia Real y provoca un choque entre los socios de Gobierno.

Así está la carrera por la vacuna: ¿estará disponible antes de que se disparen los casos?

La historia nos dice que se tardan muchos años, más bien décadas, en desarrollar una vacuna frente a cualquier enfermedad, pero con un virus que ha paralizado al mundo, se están haciendo increíbles avances científicos en los últimos meses para lograrla.

Ana Ercoreca, inspectora de Trabajo: "Hay gente que tiene miedo a represalias de su empresa"

La presidenta del sindicato de Inspectores de Trabajo y Seguridad Social explica la labor de este sector público, las irregularidades que suelen encontrarse en empresas inspeccionadas, los fraudes con el trabajo infantil o los becarios y la propia precariedad que existe en el servicio de Inspección.

Dimite el Gobierno de Líbano tras las explosiones en el puerto de Beirut

El primer ministro libanés, Hasán Diab, ha sostenido que el Ejecutivo "da un paso atrás para estar junto a la población" y ha defendido que de esta forma "acata la demanda" de la sociedad por un "cambio real".

La ruta del Mediterráneo, la más letal del mundo, deja 443 fallecidos en el último año

Según el informe publicado por la Organización Internacional para las Migraciones (OIM) habría un total de 1.429 muertes de migrantes en todo el mundo en 2020.

