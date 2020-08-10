Estás leyendo: Aumentan a cuatro los ministros que abandonan el Gobierno libanés tras la explosión de Beirut

LÍBANO Aumentan a cuatro los ministros que abandonan el Gobierno libanés tras la explosión de Beirut

La ministra de Justicia de Líbano, Marie-Claude Najm, ha sido la última miembro del Gobierno en presentar su dimisión en protesta por la explosión que devastó la zona portuaria de la ciudad y que acabó con la vida de 150 personas.

La bandera libanesa ondea cerca del lugar donde una explosión masiva azotó el puerto de Beirut en la tarde del cuatro de agosto, matando al menos a 158 personas. /Europa Press
La ministra de Justicia de Líbano, Marie-Claude Najm, ha presentado su dimisión como miembro del Gobierno, que suma ya tres bajas en protesta por la explosión que devastó el martes pasado la zona portuaria de Beirut y que se saldó con más de 150 fallecidos y más de 5.000 heridos.

Najm ha entregado este lunes su carta de renuncia al primer ministro, Hasán Diab. La propia ministra saliente ha confirmado que ha dado el paso tras la explosión y las protestas desatadas contra el Ejecutivo, según la cadena libanesa MTV.

Al igual que Najm, también han presentado su dimisión en los últimos días la ministra de Información de Líbano, Manal Abdel Samad, y el responsable de Medio Ambiente, Damianos Qattar, y los medios locales dan por hecho que habrá más salidas en las próximas horas.

Un día antes de la explosión, el ministro de Exteriores, Nassif Hitti, había alertado del riesgo de que Líbano se convirtiese en un "Estado fallido" y había abandonado el Ejecutivo, sumido ahora en una profunda crisis. El primer ministro ha propuesto la convocatoria de elecciones anticipadas.

El incidente, atribuido a la explosión accidental de 2.750 toneladas de nitrato de amonio mal almacenado, ha reactivado las protestas en Beirut. Estas manifestaciones se han saldado con la muerte de al menos un policía y otras cientos de personas heridas.

