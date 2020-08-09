madrid
La ministra de Información de Líbano, Manal Abdel Samad, ha anunciado este domingo su dimisión, convirtiéndose así en la primera baja en el Gobierno tras las explosiones que el pasado martes arrasaron el puerto de Beirut.
"Después de la enorme catástrofe de Beirut, anuncio mi renuncia al Gobierno", ha dicho Abdel Samad en un escueto comunicado recogido por la agencia de noticias oficial NNA.
Además, la ya ex ministra ha pedido perdón a los libaneses por no poder "colmar sus aspiraciones". El cambio sigue resistiéndose", ha reconocido.
Los libaneses tomaron las calles el pasado mes de octubre por la grave crisis económica que sufre la nación árabe, la peor desde su guerra civil. Las protestas se han reanudado esta semana por las explosiones en Beirut, que los manifestantes achacan a la extendida corrupción.
Al menos un policía ha muerto y otras 728 personas han resultado heridas por los disturbios del sábado. Los manifestantes, que se contaron por miles, llegaron a ocupar varios ministerios y el Gobierno tuvo que desplegar al Ejército.
En este contexto, el primer ministro, Hasán Diab, propuso el mismo sábado anticipar las elecciones parlamentarias, asumiendo que "la explosión que sacudió el puerto se produjo debido a la corrupción".
La enorme detonación, que ha dejado un cráter de 43 metros de profundidad, según fuentes de seguridad citadas por la prensa libanesa, fue provocada por el almacenamiento inadecuado de 2.750 toneladas de nitrato de amonio que fueron incautadas en 2014 al buque Rhosus, de un empresario ruso y con pabellón moldavo, por no pagar las tarifas portuarias.
Más de 150 personas han muerto, la mayoría operarios del puerto a los que la explosión sorprendió en su puesto de trabajo, unas 5.000 han resultado heridas y cerca de 300.000 se han quedado sin casa.
