Susana Díaz se convertirá en senadora en el regreso de Sánchez al Senado

La expresidenta de la Junta de Andalucía Susana Díaz se convertirá formalmente en senadora este martes tras acatar la Constitución al inicio de la sesión plenaria en la Cámara Alta.
Será en una cita parlamentaria en la que el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, vuelve para una sesión de control de las Cortes después del parón estival.
Fuentes socialistas confirmaron a Servimedia que, aunque no aparece en el orden del día inicial del Senado, será modificado porque Díaz asumirá su condición plena de miembro de esta cámara en este primer pleno tras su designación en julio por parte del Parlamento andaluz.
En esta ocasión, la sesión de control al Ejecutivo no comenzará con preguntas a Sánchez porque, según fuentes parlamentarias, el presidente estará por el Senado "no antes de las cinco" de la tarde porque antes tiene una reunión con empresarios del torno de Davos por videoconferencia desde el Palacio de la Moncloa.
