madrid
El rover Perseverance de la NASA ha despegado hoy con éxito según lo previsto para un viaje de siete meses hasta el cráter Jezero, en Marte.
Perseverance, el mayor explorador científico marciano construido por la NASA, despegó a las 11.50 UTC a bordo de un cohete Atlas desde el Complejo de Lanzamiento Espacial 41 en la Estación de la Fuerza Aérea de Cabo Cañaveral en Florida.
Al llegar a Marte el 18 de Febrero de 2021, Perseverance buscará signos de vida microbiana pasada, ensayará tecnologías que permitan generar oxígeno en el planeta rojo y ayudará a los científicos a comprender mejor la geología y el clima de Marte. Para poder realizar su trabajo, el rover lleva siete instrumentos científicos diferentes.
Cuenta con MEDA (Mars Environmental Dynamics Analyzer analizador de la dinámica ambiental de Marte): una estación medioambiental liderada por el CAB que se encargará de monitorizar la radiación y el polvo así como caracterizar el ambiente, según informa esta institución.
Para José Antonio Rodríguez Manfredi, ingeniero del CAB e investigador principal de MEDA, esta nueva herramienta "incorpora numerosas mejoras tecnológicas y más ambiciosos objetivos científicos". Pero MEDA no será la única contribución española a la misión. Perseverance cuenta también con una antena de alta ganancia construida en España, que permitirá la comunicación directa del rover con la Tierra.
Además de Perseverance, también viaja a Marte Ingenuity, un helicóptero de doble rotor y energía solar conectado a la barriga del rover, que se convertirá en la primera aeronave en volar en otro mundo, informa la NASA.
Gracias a todo su instrumental científico, Perseverance recogerá y almacenará rocas y muestras de suelo marcianas que podrían devolverse a la Tierra en una futura misión. Estas muestras proporcionarían información sin precedentes sobre el tiempo y la climatología marciana.
