China lanza la histórica primera misión a la cara oculta de la Luna

La sonda espacial china Chang'e 4 despegó de la Tierra este 7 de diciembre con el objetivo de realizar el primer aterrizaje de la historia en la cara oculta de la Luna, previsto a principios de enero.
La nave despegó en lo alto de un cohete Larga Marcha 3B desde el centro de lanzamiento de satélites de Xichang a las 18.23 GMT. Está compuesta por un orbitador y un aterrizador, que desarrollará diferentes experimentos en una región de la superficie lunar que permanece básicamente inexplorada hasta ahora.
La Luna está bloqueada marealmente por la Tierra, de forma que tarda en girar sobre su eje el mismo tiempo que le lleva orbitar nuestro planeta. De esa forma, desde la Tierra siempre se ve la misma cara de nuestro satélite, informa Space.com.
El lado opuesto siempre mira en dirección contraria a la Tierra, lo que dificulta el establecimiento de comunicaciones. Para resolver el problema, China lanzó en mayo el satélite Quequiao, que permanece en un punto de atracción gravitatoria estable más allá de la Luna y permitirá ahora la comunicación con Chang' e 4.
El sitio de aterrizaje previsto es el lecho del cráter Von Karman, de 186 kilómetros, situado en la cuenca Polo Sur-Altken, uno de los mayores cráteres de impacto conocido en el Sistema Solar, que mide 2.600 kilómetros de diámetro. Chang'e 4 va equipado con ocho instrumentos, incluida cámara y espectrómetro.
Se pretende que obtenga detalles sobre la composición de la superficie y también de capas en el subsuelo, con el objetivo de explicar la diferente apariencia de la cara oculta de la Luna frente al lado que vemos desde la Tierra, mucho menos accidentado. También se realizarán observaciones radioastronómicas.
